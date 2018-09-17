“Will Contest Alone In 2019 Elections If Not Given Fair Seats” Says BSP Mayawati

With the 2019 elections inching closer, the party leaders are discussing various strategies & plans to bring the BJP down.

While Rahul Gandhi has claimed that a “strategic understanding” has come between the Congress, Sp & the BSP on one hand, on the other Mayawati has claimed that she will not contest in the election if the seat sharing is not good.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, Mayawati said: “We will agree to alliance anywhere and in any election only when we get a respectable share of seats, otherwise BSP will contest alone.”

She also launched an attack on the BJP stating that the party has resorted to “diversionary tactics” to win in the upcoming 2019 elections, and is using Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death for political gains.

She went on to say that the party failed to keep its promises & instead of development, people are being mob lynched in the name of cow protection.

“The way the party is functioning is against the minorities, Scheduled Castes and the backward classes,” she said

She also added that both the BJP and the Congress are responsible for the rising fuel prices that burdened the poor & the farmers.

Mayawati also attacked the BJP over the Rafale deal and said that the party is under pressure on the issue.