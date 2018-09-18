AAI to develop Palaly airport in Sri Lanka

State-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) will now develop airports in a foreign country, like its non-public counterparts GMR and GVK. AAI will develop an airport in Sri Lanka’s Palaly Airport in Sri Lanka, a strategic space for India.

“AAI has signed an settlement with (Indian) ministry of external affairs for preparation of detailed project file for development of Palaly Airport in Sri Lanka. Considering AAI’s expertise and functions in airport development and operation control, the authority wants to head international. AAI has evolved greater than 60 airports in metros and non metros in India and now wants to leverage its expertise to different international locations on a larger scale,” an AAI reputable stated.

“Palaly is in Jaffna within the north — Tamil territory. India had previous promised to develop Palaly airport which has been a requirement by means of the northern province for a while. The airport shall be Sri Lanka’s first within the north, give the northern people direct connectivity with puts like south India, Malaysia and Thailand. India has additionally offered to develop the Kankesanthurai airport additionally within the north, as well as the Mattala global airport in south Sri Lanka, abutting the Chinese evolved Hambantota port,” stated an individual within the know.