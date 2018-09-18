Abhimanyu Murder Case: LookOut News Against 8 Culprits Issued

It’s been months since the murder of Abhimanyu, the SFI leader in Maharajas college. But despite being a member of the student’s wing of the ruling party, the culprits have not been caught yet. Whether it is the lack of intent from the investigative agencies or the expert planning of culprits, the fact remains that the main perpetrators of the crime are out there enjoying. Now Kochi City Police has released a Lookout notice for the 8 culprits involved in the crime.

Muhammad Hashim, Thanseel, Fayis, Arif Bin Salim, Shifas, Sahal, Jisal RaZaq are the eight culprits who find themselves in the lookout notice. So far the police have got Muhammad, Campus Front Unit President and Saneesh from Palluruthy under custody.

With the passage of every day, the pressure is mounting on the ruling party to arrest the culprits.