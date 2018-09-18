Latest NewsGulf

Apple Starts Hiring in UAE. Here is All You Need to Know

Sep 18, 2018, 03:49 pm IST
Apple is one of the most prestigious brands in the world and it is a great honour to be able to work with them. Well, If you are in the UAE and looking for a job, here is a good news for you. A few opportunities have opened up at Apple and you definitely need to check this out. Multiple positions across different departments have opened up in Apple. These jobs range from a technical specialist, senior manager, market leader, manager, store leader etc.

Do you fit in these criteria of the positions mentioned below?

AE- Store Leader

AE- Specialist

AE- Technical Specialist

AE- Senior Manager

AE – Market Leader

AE – Manager

AE – Operations Expert

AE – Genius

AE- Expert

AE – Creative

AE – Business Expert

AE – Apple Store Leader Program

Please refer to the official website for more details and job description.

