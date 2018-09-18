Apple Starts Hiring in UAE. Here is All You Need to Know

Apple is one of the most prestigious brands in the world and it is a great honour to be able to work with them. Well, If you are in the UAE and looking for a job, here is a good news for you. A few opportunities have opened up at Apple and you definitely need to check this out. Multiple positions across different departments have opened up in Apple. These jobs range from a technical specialist, senior manager, market leader, manager, store leader etc.
AE- Store Leader
AE- Specialist
AE- Technical Specialist
AE- Senior Manager
AE – Market Leader
AE – Manager
AE – Operations Expert
AE – Genius
AE- Expert
AE – Creative
AE – Business Expert
AE – Apple Store Leader Program
Please refer to the official website for more details and job description.
