Beware of these Foreigners in Kerala,They are Dangerous!

A foreign lady and a man took foreign currency worth about 1.75 lakhs from a foreign exchange in Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon 12 50 in V.S Associates in Kechery Junction in Chirayinkeezhu Road. The couple came asking change for 1000 Dirhams. As the man at the counter went inside to get the change, the foreign couple took the foreign currency stored in the table and left.

They took about 7500 Saudi Riyal and 75 Kuwait Dinar. A similar incident had occurred in another foreign money exchange centre in Medical college, Thiruvananthapuram. The shop owner from Attingal had contacted the shop in Medical college, analysed the CCTV footage and confirmed that it was the same couple who pulled this off in both places.

The CCTV camera in Attingal was non-functional for quite some time and therefore the visuals were not available. Attingal police have started an investigation. Cameras installed on the national highways are being analysed to track down the culprits.