Effective Face Pack With Multani Mitti And Curd

Multani mitti is an excellent remedy for all skin types, including dry skin:
You Will Need
- 1 tablespoon multani mitti
- 1 tablespoon curd
What To Do
- Take a clean bowl and mix the curd with multani mitti.
- Spread it evenly throughout your face and let it dry.
- Soak your hand in lukewarm water and then massage your face.
- Gently remove the rest of the face pack and pat dry.
How Often You Should Use This
- Once a week.
Why This Works
- Curd has antibacterial properties. Along with multani mitti, it calms down irritation and itching and makes your skin smooth and glowing.
