Effective Face Pack With Multani Mitti And Curd

Multani mitti is an excellent remedy for all skin types, including dry skin:

You Will Need

1 tablespoon multani mitti

1 tablespoon curd

What To Do

Take a clean bowl and mix the curd with multani mitti.

Spread it evenly throughout your face and let it dry.

Soak your hand in lukewarm water and then massage your face.

Gently remove the rest of the face pack and pat dry.

How Often You Should Use This

Once a week.

Why This Works