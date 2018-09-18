Beauty

Effective Face Pack With Multani Mitti And Curd

Multani mitti is an excellent remedy for all skin types, including dry skin:

You Will Need

  • 1 tablespoon multani mitti
  • 1 tablespoon curd

What To Do

  • Take a clean bowl and mix the curd with multani mitti.
  • Spread it evenly throughout your face and let it dry.
  • Soak your hand in lukewarm water and then massage your face.
  • Gently remove the rest of the face pack and pat dry.

How Often You Should Use This

  • Once a week.

Why This Works

  • Curd has antibacterial properties. Along with multani mitti, it calms down irritation and itching and makes your skin smooth and glowing.

