Emmys 2018 : Here’s the complete winners list

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards is out with its new list of winners who have excelled in entertaining the viewers with their shows. Check out the list below…

Emmys 2018 winners list

Outstanding Drama Series – Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Comedy Series – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Limited Series – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Claire Foy, The Crown

Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Bill Hader, Barry

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Regina King, Seven Seconds

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Merritt Wever, Godless

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Jeff Daniels, Godless

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Writing for a Comedy Series – Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Directing for a Comedy Series – Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama – William Bridges, Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister” — Black Mirror

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special – Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special – John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

Directing for a Variety Series – Glenn Weiss, The Oscars

Writing for a Drama Series – Joe Weisberg, The Americans

Directing for a Drama Series – Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Outstanding Reality Competition Program – RuPaul’s Drag RaceVariety Sketch Series – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver