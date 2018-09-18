Emmys 2018 : Here’s the complete winners list

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards is out with its new list of winners who have excelled in entertaining the viewers with their shows. Check out the list below…
Emmys 2018 winners list
Outstanding Drama Series – Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Comedy Series – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Limited Series – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Claire Foy, The Crown
Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Bill Hader, Barry
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Regina King, Seven Seconds
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Thandie Newton, Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Merritt Wever, Godless
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Jeff Daniels, Godless
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Writing for a Comedy Series – Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Directing for a Comedy Series – Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama – William Bridges, Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister” — Black Mirror
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special – Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special – John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City
Directing for a Variety Series – Glenn Weiss, The Oscars
Writing for a Drama Series – Joe Weisberg, The Americans
Directing for a Drama Series – Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Outstanding Reality Competition Program – RuPaul’s Drag RaceVariety Sketch Series – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Post Your Comments