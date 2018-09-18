IndiaNEWS

Fuel Prices Climbs Up Yet Again TODAY; See LIST

Sep 18, 2018, 08:55 am IST
Less than a minute
fuel
fuel prices continues their rise

It is a brand new day and the fuel prices continue their upward climb ever so strongly.

TODAY the petrol & diesel prices were raised by 10 paise each

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.16

 

73.88

  

82.06

 

73.78

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.01

 

75.73

  

83.91

 

75.63

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 89.54

 

78.42

  

89.44

 

78.32

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

85.40

 

78.10

 

  

85.30

 

78

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.52

 

 

79.08

  

85.42

 

 

78.98

 

