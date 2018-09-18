Fuel Prices Climbs Up Yet Again TODAY; See LIST

It is a brand new day and the fuel prices continue their upward climb ever so strongly.
TODAY the petrol & diesel prices were raised by 10 paise each
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.16
73.88
|
82.06
73.78
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.01
75.73
|
83.91
75.63
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|89.54
78.42
|
89.44
78.32
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
85.40
78.10
|
85.30
78
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.52
79.08
|
85.42
78.98
