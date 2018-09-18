Girl Gang-Raped For A Month; Escapes By Swimming

In a shocking turn of events, a girl has alleged that she has been gang-raped for nearly a month.

The incident occurred in Jajpur district in Odisha, where the victim alleged that she was kidnapped on the 20th of August when she had gone out to buy some stationary.

The accused took her to a secluded house where she was gang-raped and was on last Sunday night was thrown into a river to kill her. She, however, managed to swim to the shore where she narrated the ordeal to the villagers.

The police heard the matter took the girl to the police station where it came to light that her parents had registered a missing complaint.

However, the police said that the victim was not gang-raped but rather sexually assaulted by her uncle who had taken her. He has been detained & interrogated.