K.M Mani Suffers a Major Setback in Bar Bribe Case

Sep 18, 2018, 01:09 pm IST
Trivandrum Vigilance Court on Tuesday has rejected a report that exonerated K.M Mani, the former finance minister in the bar bribery case. The verdict has come as a major set back to the veteran leader who was criticised as one of the pivotal reasons for why Congress lost the previous elections in Kerala.

The vigilance report had mentioned that there was no solid proof to prove that K.M Mani had taken a bribe. The court on Tuesday asked Vigilance sleuths to take permission from the Kerala Government for a re-probe.

The bar bribery case started with the accusations by Kerala State Bar Hotel Owners Association that it had paid RS One crore bribe to K M Mani to get a decision in their favour to reopen the closed bars in 2013-14. It was Biju Ramesh, the working president of the association who raised this bribe charge.

The case forced Mani to resign on November 10 2015, as the Kerala High court made some observations against Mani.

