Pakistani soldiers are being beheaded, but not being displayed, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman on Monday said that the heads of Pakistani soldiers are being cut-off, however, are not being displayed. “Kaat to Rahe Hain, Display Nahin Kar Rahen (heads are being cut off, but are not being displayed),” she said.

Sitharaman made the remark during an interview on a television news channel.

Pointing that during election campaigns for 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had said that if Pakistan cut off heads of two Indian soldiers, India in retaliation would behead 10 Pakistani rangers, the interviewer asked, “During election campaigns, it was being said that if they (Pakistan) cut off heads of two Indian soldiers, we will behead heads of 10. Is it really happening?”

Sitharaman said that the neighbouring country was once taught a lesson in 2016 when Indian Army carried out a surgical strike on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan.

The terrorists are not allowed to infiltrate into the country. They are being eliminated right at the borders, she added.

Talking about the Indian Army, the Defence Minister said, “I can’t talk about our successes publicly. But, I can assure this much that our Army is retaliating. I am not saying this with pride but with a responsibility that our Army is capable.”