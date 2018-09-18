Sheena Bora murder case Accused Indrani Mukerjea and Peter File for Divorce

Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday, 18 September, filed for a divorce in a Mumbai family court, three years after the arrests were made in connection to the case. The couple got married in 2002, and have been together for sixteen years.

A special CBI court had on 14 September directed authorities to present the two in front of the court on 18 September.

In a letter she had written to her husband from within the Byculla women’s prison, 46-year-old Indrani has asked for a list of objects in the marriage settlement.

“Please shift your belongings from Flat no 19 (of Marlow Building) to Flat no 18, except for the items that I had marked in the photographs of Flat 19 that I had handed over to you,” the letter reportedly states.

Sheena Bora was abducted and killed in April 2012, allegedly by mother Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea, police have said.

Her body was dumped in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The killing came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested in another case, disclosed the details of Bora’s murder to the police. He later turned approver and prosecution witness in the case.