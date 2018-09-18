Woman successfully Skydives 13,000 feet with placard wishing PM Modi

Skydiver Sheetal Mahajan jumped off 13,000 feet from a plane in Chicago holding a placard to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrated his 68th birthday on Monday. Mahajan, a Padma Shri, recipient, was honoured with India’s fourth highest civilian award for her achievements in skydiving.

In February this year, she skydived wearing a traditional Maharashtrian Nauvari Saree from a height of 13,000 feet at Pataya’s Thai Skydiving Centre in Thailand.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to celebrate his 68th birthday with schoolchildren. PM Modi interacted with students at a school in Narur village. He was welcomed by a team of Anganwadi and Asha workers who thanked him for the pay hike compensation. A group of students heartily welcomed the Prime Minister by singing ‘Swagatam’ and the birthday song to wish him.