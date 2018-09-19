Latest Newscelebrities

Bigg Boss evicted contestant Ranjini Haridas opens up about her Secret affair

Sep 19, 2018, 08:31 am IST
Ranjini Haridas is one of the most popular and loved anchors of Malayalam TV. The Bigg Boss evicted contestant has left the BB house winning many hearts with her outspoken attitude and straightforward nature.

Ranjni Haridas was one of the strongest contenders of Bigg Boss Malayalam. She was the star performer in all the tasks and has triggered many arguments in the house. Ranjini who was evicted from the house after 63 days, commented that it was one of the most exciting experiences she ever had.

Recently, Ranjini reveals about her love affair. Yhh you heard right She is in love.

Ranjini says that love is very natural for her, but marriage is unnatural. My opinion is that we are married to others as well as to convince them. I have never felt that marriage is a basic necessity for a human being. Some people may feel. They may love to marry. Marriage is a covenant. What would you do if you think that you do not have one year after signing in?

“I have love. We’ve been in love for the last three years. But for me only love is love. I am not thinking to marry now. If I want I will”

“I do not think of community, morality, public opinion or public consciousness. I do what I think is right. My life is my life” She added.

However, Ranjini did not feel like getting married. We have to wait more…,

Ranjini started her anchoring career with the popular reality show Star Singer. She has hosted the show for six seasons and became one of the most loved as well as trolled anchor of Malayalam TV.

