Congress To Launch Fresh Attack Over Rafale Deal With CAG TODAY

Once again the Rafale deal has come up front with the Congress leaders all set to raise the matter before the CAG.

TODAY, the Congress will meet the Comptroller and Auditor General of India or CAG, the government’s auditor to demand a thorough probe on the Rafale deal.

A Congress delegation would meet at 11.15 AM and party leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Vivek Tankha are likely to be part of the delegation. Congress President Rahul Gandhi may also join for the meet.

Yesterday, at a press meet former Defense Minister AK Antony had accused the present Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharam of hiding facts on the Rafale deal and also questioned why only 36 Rafale jets were purchased if the price was cheaper.

At the press meet, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the CAG and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) are bound by their constitutional duty to look at the entire deal and all its papers – whether or not somebody moves them.

Nirmala Sitharam had denied the allegations of suppressing information but however refused to answer on the purchase of 36 jets.