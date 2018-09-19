Don’t Miss this Viral Video of Gorgeous Sunny Leone: Watch Video

When it comes to ruling hearts of millions with her sizzling looks and star persona, who can do it better than Sunny Leone. Right from the diva made her entry in India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss in Season 5, she has managed to remain the centre of attraction. Be it her breathtaking dance moves on songs like Pink Lips, Baby Doll to Pani Wala Dance to raising temperatures with her hot photoshoots, Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the most sensational personalities in India.

As the diva hosts the current season of MTV Splitsvilla 11, she is leaving no stone unturned to promote the show. In one of the promos that have gone viral on social media, looks absolutely breathtaking in a stunning floral dress. As the video starts, the diva makes it difficult to take eyes off as she poses with a bright sunflower.

With this, the video gives an insight into interesting tasks, budding romance and nasty fights of Splitsvilla. However, looking at the video, one can gauge that the star of the video is none other than Sunny Leone.

Workwise, Sunny is all set to make her Tamil debut with the film Veeramadevi. As she currently hosts Splitsvilla with her co-host Rannvijay Singha, the diva is all set to release Season 2 of her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.