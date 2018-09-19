First Look of Fatima Sana Shaikh in “Thugs Of Hindostan”Out: See Poster

After unveiling the logo and first look of Amitabh Bachchan, now the makers of ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ has unveiled the first look of Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The actress will be seen playing the role of Zafira in the film. In the poster, Fatima Sana Shaikh looks like a warrior princess.

Sharing the motion poster, the official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films tweeted, “With fire in her heart, here’s @fattysanashaikh as #Zafira @yrf”

Fatima looks intensive in her look. She can be seen dressed in a warrior outfit and a scar on her eyebrows.

Thugs of Hindostan is based on a novel by Philip Meadows Taylor, published in 1839, called Confessions of a Thug. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in pivotal roles and will boast of some extraordinary special effect and combat scenes.

The film is being helmed by Vijay Acharya and hits the screens on November 8, 2018.