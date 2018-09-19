Latest NewsGulf

Malayali Youngster Defames Muhammad Nabi Through Social Media, Gets this Punishment

Sep 19, 2018, 07:40 pm IST
A Malayali youngster who defamed the legal system in Saudi Arabia and prophet Muhammad on social media gets a jail sentence. Hailing from Alappuzha in Kerala, Vishnu Dev who works as a Planning engineer in a contracting company in Saudi will have to spend 5 years in jail.

It was before 4 months that Vishnu made derogatory comments about Nabi through Twitter to a European lady. He was arrested by Saudi police soon and after giving a trial his verdict was announced by the court.

This is the first punishment given in Saudi after the social media rules in the country were modified. As per the rules in Saudi, defaming the common values of the country can invite up to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine up to 30 lakhs.

