Rather Than Wheelchairs, BJP MP Threatens Man With Broken Legs At Differently- Abled People’s Event

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo has threatened a man at a differently-abled people’s event with broken legs.

“Why are you moving? Please sit down. What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs and can give you a crutch,” is what the BJP MP said to a man who moved too much, making Babul Supriyo lose his cool.

The incident took place during the programme at Nazrul Manch in Asansol, West Bengal.

See VIDEO uploaded by ANI:

Surprisingly, Babul Supriyo was invited at the event organized to donate wheelchairs and other necessary equipment for the differently-abled.

It seemed like a poor joke when Supriyo ordered his security personnel to break the man’s leg and hand him a crutch if he dared to move further from his place. He then asked the audience to give a big round of applause to the man.