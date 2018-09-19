India

Rather Than Wheelchairs, BJP MP Threatens Man With Broken Legs At Differently- Abled People’s Event

Sep 19, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo has threatened a man at a differently-abled people’s event with broken legs.

“Why are you moving? Please sit down. What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs and can give you a crutch,” is what the BJP MP said to a man who moved too much, making Babul Supriyo lose his cool.

The incident took place during the programme at Nazrul Manch in Asansol, West Bengal.

Surprisingly, Babul Supriyo was invited at the event organized to donate wheelchairs and other necessary equipment for the differently-abled.

It seemed like a poor joke when Supriyo ordered his security personnel to break the man’s leg and hand him a crutch if he dared to move further from his place. He then asked the audience to give a big round of applause to the man.

