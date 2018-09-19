Saif Ali Khan’s Family Takes Part in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan had shared a picture of his son Abram offering poojas to ganapathi and was at the receiving end of some criticisms. He was reminded of his religion and the rules of Islam that doesn’t permit idol worship. But that has not stopped other actors from celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi. Saif Ali Khan’s family is the latest one to join the celebrations.

All babies are cute, but Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little son, really has a strong relationship with the camera. Now, some intimate pictures and videos of Ganpati puja, attended by Kareena and Taimur, have been shared online. These pictures are from Taimur and his mummy’s visit to Kareena’s aunt, Rima Kapoor Jain’s home puja. In a picture, shared by her son, actor Armaan Jain, the mother and son are seated on the floor, part of a family huddle. There’s Rima, her sons Armaan and Aadar, Kareena and Taimur and another person in the frame. Check out the pics.

Fans are loving these videos and pictures. Did you like it?