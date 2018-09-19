Salman Khan and Alleged GF Lulia got Mobbed by Fans: Video

Salman Khan who is juggling between his next Bharat and his recently launched show Bigg Boss 12, was in Jaipur yesterday for a cause. Rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma too joined the actor in the city where he inaugurated an institute for special children.

Given the popularity of Khan, a sea of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their star at the airport and Salman and Iulia ended up being mobbed by the fans. So much that the bodyguard had to intervene at one point, much to the relief of a hassled Salman Khan. A footage of the incident made its way to the internet.

The special children of Umang, the Jaipur-based NGO, had a whale of a time with Salman after her unveiled the plaque. The actor met the children with great warmth and affection as they continually cheered for him. The actor has been associated with Umang since the past few years. It has around 300 children and many of them have learnt skills to become self-reliant.