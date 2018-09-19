Samsung to launch Mobile Phones with 3 and 4 Rear Cameras: Know More

Sending a strong signal to Chinese players who play on camera strength in the competitive Indian market, Samsung is all geared up to launch its first three rear-camera smartphone A7 this week and a massive four rear-camera device called A9 next month.

According to reliable industry sources, the disruptive “A7” smartphone will be a mid-price segment device (priced below Rs 30,000). The phone is all set to make an appearance this week.

Samsung is also set to launch its first smartphone with a four rear-camera system device A9 in Malaysia on October 11 that will be a premium device (above the Rs 30,000 price segment), the sources told IANS on Wednesday.

This puts to rest rumours that claimed the Galaxy S10 Plus may be Samsung`s first triple-camera smartphone.

DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics who was in India last month, had said the company is refreshing its mid-price segment smartphones with flagship premium features for the upcoming festive quarter.

According to Koh, the fourth quarter (October-December) in India, which is a key market for the company, will see some exciting launches that will completely alter the course of the mid-segment market — a space that is currently flooded with Chinese variants.