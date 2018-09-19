Ahead of Epic Clash, See Shikhar Dhawan’s Message to Pakistan Team

Asia Cup 2018: India vs Pakistan 5th ODI: It was Shikhar Dhawan’s 14th ODI century that set up the win for team India against Hong Kong, who came close but were edged out by the Men in Blue. In under 24 hours from that match, India locks horns with Pakistan, in what is arguably the biggest rivalry in cricket. Dhawan has sent out a message to the Pakistan camp about how he feels about himself and today’s clash. Dhawan’s post read, “It was important to spend time in the middle, get used to these tough condition and score some runs. All set for the big game tonight.”

It was important to spend time in the middle, get used to these tough condition and score some runs. All set for the big game tonight #AsiaCup2018 #TeamIndia #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/VWz4frVm4M — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 19, 2018

Rohit Sharma-led side will look to avenge the defeat they faced last year in the finals of the Champions Trophy. That is something that will surely play in their minds. Rohit, Dhawan, MS Dhoni, and a few others were all part of that match. On the other hand, Pakistan will have players who have been a part of that victorious side and would be confident of beating India. All in all, it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.

India versus Pakistan match starts at 5 pm IST.