Shraddha Kapoor looks sizzling in red outfit: See Pics

Sep 19, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a picture on Instagram and she looks absolutely sizzling in red off-shoulder dress.

The star can be seen donning a stunning Reema Acra attire and one cannot take their eyes off her. Fans are in love with her look.

The photos were shared by the popular celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and Shraddha looks undoubtedly gorgeous. The actress is staring directly into the camera and the colour red agrees with her. Shraddha is currently riding high on the success of her recent release Stree which is unstoppable at the box office. The film has already earned over 100 crores.

 

