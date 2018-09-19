Union cabinet approves remuneration hike for Anganwadi workers

Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a hike in remuneration given to Anganwadi Workers/Anganwadi Helpers (AWWs/AWHs)and performance-linked incentive to AWHs [Umbrella Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme], at a total cost of Rs. 10,649.41 crore for the period from October 2018 to March 2020.

Around 27 lakh Anganwadi Workers/Anganwadi Helpers (AWWs/AWHs) all over the country at AWC/village level will be liable to avail benefits under the scheme.

On September 11, Prime Minister Modi had announced an increase in the remuneration given to Anganwadi and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers.

Those receiving Rs 3,000 per month so far, would now receive Rs 4,500 per month. Similarly, those receiving Rs 2,200 per month would now get Rs 3,500 per month. The honorarium for Anganwadi helpers has also been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250 per month.

Additionally, a monthly performance-linked incentive of Rs.250 has also been approved for Anganwadi helpers for facilitating proper functioning of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs).

Prime Minister Modi appreciated their efforts to work together, to use innovative means and technology, to improve the delivery of health and nutrition services and achieve the goal of the POSHAN Abhiyan – reduction of malnutrition in the country during a video interaction with ASHA, Anganwadi and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) workers on September 11.