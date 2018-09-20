Abhimanyu Murder Case: Police Makes a Very Important Arrest

A couple of days after Kerala Police issued a lookout notice on eight culprits involved in Abhimanyu murder case, an important arrest has been made. Campus Front State Secretary Arif Bin Salim, an Aluva resident was arrested today. Arif was someone who featured in the lookout notice issued yesterday.

By the investigation conducted, police were convinced that it was Arif who collaborated the attack by bringing the culprits into the campus. Now a total of 8 culprits who allegedly took part directly in the crime have been bought under custody.

Apart from this, there are other 28 culprits who helped the culprits. This includes people who offered safe shelter for the ones involved in crime.

Police are expected to submit the charge sheet to the court this week. It was prepared after going through the statements of about 125 witnesses.