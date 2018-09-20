All new sizzling pictures of Miss World Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, last year, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico.

Manushi who has embraced the crown has always been on the go, either for work or a much needed holiday! The beauty with brains has been making quite a lot of public appearances and has become a global star.

Recently, she shared her latest picture in which she looks drop dead gorgeous. Dressed in the latest collection Gulabi Chowk by Punit Balana a renowned fashion designer, she looks like a princess as she poses for the camera.

Take a look at her picture below: