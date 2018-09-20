Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Civil Aviation Minister Orders Inquiry on Emergency Landing of Jet Airways’ Flight

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the incident, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested Directorate General of Civil Aviation to file its report immediately on the issue.

Sep 20, 2018, 05:00 pm IST
A Jet Airways Jaipur-bound flight which was carrying 166 passengers and was turned back to Mumbai mid-air on Thursday, was forced to make an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport approximately one hour after it took off due to low air pressure inside the cabin. Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had ordered to conduct an inquiry into the incident as soon as he heard about it. Accordingly, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting an inquiry into the incident.

The incident was reported around 5.50 AM today. Suresh Prabhu has also directed DGCA to prepare safety audit plan involving assessment of safety parameters of airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools & MRO (Maintenance,repair&overhaul) immediately.

The crew of Boeing 737 aircraft forgot to select switch to maintain cabin pressure which led to the situation. Around 30 passengers experienced nose and ear bleeds while some even complained of a headache. All the affected passengers are being attended to by the doctors at the airport.

