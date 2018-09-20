IndiaNEWS

Govt plans to increase excise duty on liquor to cut taxes on petrol and diesel

Sep 20, 2018, 08:01 am IST
Less than a minute

Maharashtra Govt plans to excise duty on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) to create some fiscal space for slashing tax on petrol and diesel, an official said on Wednesday.

The duty on liquor has not been reviewed since 2013, a senior official of the state excise department said, requesting anonymity.

“The idea is to increase the excise duty on IMFL, especially on the largely consumed mid-segment liquor, so the government would earn more revenue. Then we can reduce taxes on petrol and diesel”, he said.

Also Read : Govt passes bill to increase MLAs’ salaries by Rs 45,000 a month

The excise duty on beer was increased in 2017 while that on country and military canteen liquor was hiked in 2015, he said.

Valsa Nair-Singh, Principal Secretary of state excise department, said, “The file (proposal to review duty on IMFL) has not come to me yet. I cannot comment on it.”

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 30, 2018, 04:40 pm IST

IIT-Delhi, AIIMS into a pact for setting up a Biomedical Research Park

Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Apr 16, 2018, 12:21 pm IST

Congress President Rahul Gandhi to meet farmers in Uttar Pradesh

Apr 3, 2018, 09:11 pm IST

See the Unbelievable faces of Bollywood stars without makeup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Jul 11, 2018, 07:22 am IST

PM Modi’s ‘thanksgiving’ rally to take place TODAY

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close