India

Minors Shoots At Jail Warden For Seizing Cough Syrup

Sep 20, 2018, 01:25 pm IST
Less than a minute
cough syrup
minors kill jail warden for seizing cough syrup

A jail warden was shot by 5 minors for seizing their cough syrup before they escaped.

The incident occurred in a juvenile home in Purnea town in Bihar.

The jail warden Vijendra Kumar and an inmate Saroj Kumar were shot by the 5 teenagers, one of the offenders is the son of a local Janata Dal United leader. Another has a long criminal history facing over a dozen cases.

Apparently the 5 minors were angry with Vijendra for seizing their cough syrup which they consumed as intoxicant, during an inspection.

Vijendra had then approached the local juvenile justice board to move the accused to another shelter. On hearing this news, the accused shot at Vijendra and Saroj who they suspected was a spy.

It is unclear as to how the acquired the gun to commit the crime. The 5 escaped the juvenile home after threatening the night guard and forcing him to open the gate.

An FIR has been registered and police teams have been formed to search the escaped criminals.

Tags

Related Articles

Supreme Court on Kathua rape case
Apr 26, 2018, 08:52 am IST

Kathua rape case: will the minor get justice? Court to resume hearing

trump-tarrif-india
Mar 10, 2018, 10:57 am IST

‘Will impose Tax on India’, Threatens US president Donald Trump

Dec 23, 2017, 07:10 pm IST

This Pakistani Model claims to be a look alike of Priyanka Chopra!!!!!

Dec 13, 2017, 07:57 pm IST

Posing as CBI officer, Youth dupes and rapes woman

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close