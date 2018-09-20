India

Passengers Bleed in Jet Airways Flight; Pilots Suspended- SEE VIDEO

Sep 20, 2018, 10:09 am IST
Jet Airways
bleeding in Jet Airways

A Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur had returned back to Mumbai after some of the passengers were bleeding.

It has been reported that nearly 30 passengers out of the 166 had their ears and noses bleeding after the flight 9W 697 crew members forgot to turn on the switch that maintains the cabin pressure during take-off. This resulted in the oxygen masks being deployed.

Some of the passengers complained of a headache as well.

A Jet Airways flier had posted a video of the incident on his Twitter handle:

The passengers are being looked over by the doctors at the airport

The pilots have been de-roosted and the crew has been taken off duty and an investigation has been taken up by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

An alternate flight will be arranged for the passengers.

