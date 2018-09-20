India

President Ram Nath Kovind Signs Off On Triple Talaq Ordinance

Sep 20, 2018, 06:18 am IST
President
President on Triple Talaq Ordinance

Yesterday, the Union Cabinet had approved on the Triple Talaq Ordinance making it now an offence in India.

This move comes after the Triple Talaq Bill was stalled in the Rajya Sabha as the opposition claimed that it was a shoddily done bill.

President Ram Nath Kovind had signed off on the bill on Wednesday making it a criminal offence.

The Ordinance is however different from the Bill.

According to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, despite the Triple Talaq being banned by the Supreme Court, there were still cases registered, making the need for an ordinance necessary. He also accused Sonia Gandhi of stalling the bill “despite being a woman”.

“There was an overpowering urgency for the ordinance. It is not about caste or religion or faith but gender justice, dignity and equality for women,” he said.

“I would like to appeal to Sonia Gandhi. This ordinance is for justice for women,” the minister added, extending his appeal to two more women opposition politicians, Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee.

He also alleged that Congress stalled the bill because of vote bank politics, while Congress leader Randeep Surjewala claimed that the government was using it as a “political issue”.

