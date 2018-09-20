Shooting Takes Place In Software Company; Accused Killed

Yet another shooting takes place in the USA where a shooter opened fire on innocent workers in a software company.

The incident occurred in Wisconsin on Wednesday morning in WTS Paradigm- a software company.

The unidentified man had opened fire in which 4 were injured, 3 seriously while 1 was grazed by a bullet.

The shooter was shot at by the police officers who arrived at the scene, who had died in the hospital. The reason for the shooting was not known.

According to the police the shooter worked singly and had no accomplice.