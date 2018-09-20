International

Shooting Takes Place In Software Company; Accused Killed

Sep 20, 2018, 07:12 am IST
Less than a minute
shooting
shooting in software company

Yet another shooting takes place in the USA where a shooter opened fire on innocent workers in a software company.

The incident occurred in Wisconsin on Wednesday morning in WTS Paradigm- a software company.

The unidentified man had opened fire in which 4 were injured, 3 seriously while 1 was grazed by a bullet.

The shooter was shot at by the police officers who arrived at the scene, who had died in the hospital. The reason for the shooting was not known.

According to the police the shooter worked singly and had no accomplice.

Tags

Related Articles

imran-khan-second-wife-flew
Feb 25, 2018, 07:46 pm IST

Imran Khan’s ex. wife flew from Pakistan and sought refuge in Britain

Oct 24, 2017, 05:29 pm IST

`One million initiative’ by UAE to nurture one million Arab coders

baby's name
Mar 18, 2018, 07:43 am IST

This baby’s life is in turmoil over his name

Jun 27, 2018, 11:57 am IST

Shocking ! Teenage bride passes away two hours after her wedding

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close