This is What Advocate Jayasankar Said About Congress Party’s New Leadership

Sep 20, 2018, 10:59 am IST
The decision to induct senior leader Mullapally Ramachandran as the President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee was taken after carefully considering all the pros and cons of the choice. Advocate Jayasankar, known for his Frank observations has now made some interesting comments on Mullapally Ramachandran’s new position through his Facebook post.

Jayasankar says the decision was taken after a long thinking that almost took more than 6 months. He says “Mullapally is truthful, soft and is like Lord Sreerama with all the best qualities. He doesn’t have a black mark in his career and is not corrupt”.

It is not just Mullapally Ramachandran, but three more working presidents have been appointed as well- K Sudhakaran, M A Shanavas, Kodikuniil Suresh.

Jayasankar, in his usual sarcastic tone, wonders what this selection would mean for ‘Mahatma’ M M Hassan who is stepping down from the position. Jayasankar ends the post by saying that Congress party will be tough to beat in the coming days.

Like most of his posts, one has to understand that Jayasankars words are high on sarcasm.

