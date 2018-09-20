CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Thugs Of Hindostan’s Villain First Look unveiled with Motion Poster

There are many leaked images on the internet where Katrina can be seen in a desi avatar. If these images are to be believed then Katrina will be playing the role of a desi character.

Sep 20, 2018, 07:04 pm IST
1 minute read

The makers of Aamir Khan’s most anticipated film of the year Thugs of Hindostan unveiled another new character after introducing Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh look. Each character of the film is being introduced with a motion picture starting this week.

Aamir took to his Twitter to share the latest motion poster where the antagonist John Clive is introduced. It is played by British actor Lloyd Owen. He captioned it as, “John Clive..not to be confused with Robert Clive..as you can see he is one of the most gentle and kind souls. Loving, caring non violent, and generous. My idol! #JohnClive #ThugsOfHindostan | @yrf | @TOHtheFilm @SrBachchan @fattysanashaikh #KatrinaKaif”.

 

The motion posters sees a bunch of men disguised as British army defending against the tides.

Thugs of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. There are many leaked images on the internet where Katrina can be seen in a desi avatar. If these images are to be believed then Katrina will be playing the role of a desi character. Aamir, on the other hand, will be playing the role of Ameer Ali, a prominent thug of Pathan origin who was orphaned as a child and raised by a thug.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 10, 2018, 06:29 am IST

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy announces relief fund for Kerala

PM-Modi-reached-Kochi
Jun 17, 2017, 10:27 am IST

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kochi: Kochi Metro inauguration is just moments away

Nov 25, 2017, 03:29 pm IST

Bullet-ridden body of Army jawan recovered from Jammu!!!!

Mysterious-girl-in-CSK-Match
May 8, 2018, 12:22 pm IST

Who is that Mystery Girl In CSK Vs MI Match Whose Photos Went Viral?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close