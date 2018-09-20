Thugs Of Hindostan’s Villain First Look unveiled with Motion Poster

The makers of Aamir Khan’s most anticipated film of the year Thugs of Hindostan unveiled another new character after introducing Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh look. Each character of the film is being introduced with a motion picture starting this week.

Aamir took to his Twitter to share the latest motion poster where the antagonist John Clive is introduced. It is played by British actor Lloyd Owen. He captioned it as, “John Clive..not to be confused with Robert Clive..as you can see he is one of the most gentle and kind souls. Loving, caring non violent, and generous. My idol! #JohnClive #ThugsOfHindostan | @yrf | @TOHtheFilm @SrBachchan @fattysanashaikh #KatrinaKaif”.

The motion posters sees a bunch of men disguised as British army defending against the tides.

Thugs of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. There are many leaked images on the internet where Katrina can be seen in a desi avatar. If these images are to be believed then Katrina will be playing the role of a desi character. Aamir, on the other hand, will be playing the role of Ameer Ali, a prominent thug of Pathan origin who was orphaned as a child and raised by a thug.