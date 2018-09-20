Yudh Abhyas 2018 Sees Indian & US Armies Improving Military Exercise

On the 16th of September, the 14th edition of Yudh Abhyas commenced. The Yudh Abhyas 2018 took place at Chaubattia, Uttarakhand.

Keeping the UN peace scenario, the military exercise has been designed to exchange knowledge between the 2 Armies.

This year’s Yudh Abhyas drills will be upgraded to battalion-level field training exercise (FTX) and division-level command post exercise (CPX). It will see the participation of around 400 soldiers from each side, an increase of around 200 each earlier.

While the Indian contingent was represented by an Infantry Battalion of the Congo Brigade, Garud Division, Surya Command, and a Central Command, their US counterpart was represented by the 1st Infantry Battalion and the 23 Infantry Regiment, 2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7 Infantry Division, US Army.

The 14th edition of the exercise “Yudh Abhyas”, which is hosted alternately by the two countries, kicked off with a short yet impressive ceremony that saw the unfurling of the national flags of both the countries to the strains of “Jana Gana Mana” and “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

The two-week long event will see both the armies hone their tactical and technical skills in countering insurgency and terrorism in a UN peacekeeping scenario involving a combined deployment at a brigade level.

The exercise will also witness the state-of-the-art equipment for surveillance and tracking, specialist weapons for close quarter battle with terrorists, explosives and improvised explosive device detectors, as well as the latest communication equipment being fielded by both sides.

Both the sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well developed tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats that may be encountered in UN peacekeeping operations during division level command post exercise.

The experts from both sides will also hold discussions to share each others’ experience in varied topics for mutual benefit.

The Yudh Abhyas 2018 will end on the 29th of September 2018.

Since 2004, Exercise Yudh Abhyas has promoted cooperation between the two countries while sharing training, cultural exchanges and building joint operating skills.

Last year, Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2017 was conducted at Joint Base Lewis McChord air base in Washington, US.