Tired of being bullied, BSP supremo Mayawati has decided to join hands with the Janata Congress instead of the Congress party.

This comes in a time when the Congress party is trying to defeat the BJP with its Grand Alliance ahead of the 2019 elections.

On Thursday, Mayawati has joined hands with Congress party’s former member & rebel Ajit Jogi and his party Janata Congress in Chhattisgarh.

After his bitter exit in 2016, Jogi had formed his own party Chhattisgarh Janata Congress which could potentially dent his former party’s votes, to the advantage of the ruling BJP.

“The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to contest upcoming assembly polls in alliance with Chhattisgarh Janata Congress. BSP will fight on 35 seats and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress will contest on 55 seats. If we win, Ajit Jogi will be the chief minister,” Mayawati said.

“You must already know that much is being written about BSP and alliances. I have only said one thing- whichever party we ally with, we need respectable seats.”

Mayawati has also made it clear that her party might contest in the Madhya Pradesh elections alone by releasing by releasing the first list of 22 candidates to take on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP.

With Chattisgarh deal no longer existing, the Congress in now rooting for the BSP to join the party in the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan elections. The discussions are stalled as the neither party is yet to make a decision on the seat- sharing.

Both Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been trying to get Mayawati on board, given that Dalits claim 6% of the votes in Madhya Pradesh, but their internal friction is also seen to stymie the efforts.