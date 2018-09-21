Badai Bungalow anchor Arya reveals about her favourite contestant in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss a reputed reality show in which Contestants from different walks of life are locked in a common house. They perform and complete various tasks and compete with each other in order to win a cash prize.

The show premiered on June 24, 2018, on Asianet. Veteran actor Mohanlal is the host of the show.

TV anchor Arya has revealed her favourite contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam. In the recent social media post, Arya said that she is a die heart fan of Sabumon. She has also opined that Sabumon is a fantastic player.

In a social media post, Arya has replied to one of her fans that she wants Archana Suseelan to win the game. Arya has also shared that she is a regular viewer of Bigg Boss Hindi since its first season.

The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is reaching its grand finale and there are 7 contestants left in the house. Out of these 7, three contestants – Aristo Suresh, Aditi Rai and Srinish Aravind have already reached the grand finale after being saved in the last week’s nomination.

Shiyas Kareem, Sabumon, Pearle Maaney, and Archana Suseelan will be seen facing the eviction process this week and the saved ones will enter the grand finale.

The grand finale of the show is expected to be aired on September 30.