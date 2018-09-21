Congress-BJP war on Twitter over Kedar Jadhav’s Bowling Action: See Tweets

India is through to the Super Four as Group champions but the buzz seems to be around Kedar Jadhav’s bowling action. Jadhav scalped three wickets against Pakistan in the group stage match and has shown that he has a natural ability to pick wickets. But why is Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party tussling it on social media about his bowling action? Kedar Jadhav does have a ridiculously low bowling action. It seems he crouches as low as he can and the roll his arm with a 45-degree slant. That makes it difficult for the batsman to get under the ball and clear the ground.

Divya Spandana aka Ramya, a former Member of Parliament who currently handles social media and digital communications of Congress tried to take a dig at BJP over decreasing value of Indian currency:

Kedar Jadhav's bowling action is so low. Still not as low as the value of Rupee ? #INDvPAK — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 19, 2018

With this cheeky statement, she tries to take a dig at the ruling BJP government and that is when the BJP come back with a counter.