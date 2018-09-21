Insect Found in Chocolate Cake. Restaurant in Trouble.

Swedish home furniture company IKEA opened its first store in India recently and have run themselves into a lot of trouble in a short span of time. It was only a few days before that the firm received backlash after a customer complained about finding a caterpillar in the veg biryani served at the restaurant. Soon GHMC team visited the restaurant, and found the complaint to be true. The IKEA was given a fine of Rs 11,500. Notices were issued to the restaurant manager and Haldirams, Nagpur, the vendor from where the IKEA restaurant procures food.

Soon after the incident, another user(Twitter handle: Kishore20181) has complained about finding an insect in the chocolate cake. The cake was bought for his daughter from the store. He clicked its pics and recorded videos of the worm and posted it online.

His first tweet reads, “#Ikeahyderbad I found an insect inside the chocolate cake which came out while my daughter was eating the cake at IKEA store today in Hyderabad.”

He then tweeted a video in which the insect can clearly be seen crawling in the cake. The caption that he wrote is, “Look at the right side of the cake its moving and its not a flying insect as was suggested by IKEA manager!”