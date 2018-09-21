Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is all geared up to exchange rings with her long-time beau Anand Piramal today, followed by a lavish three-day celebration (September 21-September 23) in Lake Como, Italy. Just like her twin brother Akash Ambani had a grand engagement as well as wedding, Isha too will be having a grand one but hers will be an Italian-themed ceremony.

Their celebration has started today with a welcome lunch, called Benvenuti A Como. They went for an intimate celebration where their guests were given a casual chic dress code. For dinner, their guests will be dressed in Indian formals and the celebration has been named Amore E Bellezza. The next day, the host has arranged for an afternoon Italian Fiesta followed by a dinner party titled, Fiera Bella Italia.

That very night will also have an Italianissimo, that will be their cocktail night where the guests, as well as the couple, will be drinking, dancing and enjoying. They will wrap up the engagement celebration with a farewell lunch that will be hosted by both Piramals and Ambanis.

Isha’s brother Anant Ambani who was looking forward to the celebration went on to share a beautiful picture from his room in Lake Como, Italy. He then went on to share another picture of Isha and captioned it, “Countdown Begins”.