Journalist Who Defamed Konark Temple Gets Bail. Have You Seen His Tweets?

It was on 16th September that political commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra from Delhi had made some comments about Konark temple on twitter that hurt the sentiments of some people. A case was lodged following this and he was arrested soon. However, Manish Khurana, chief metropolitan magistrate of Delhi’s Saket court, granted Iyer-Mitra bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh, directing him to join investigation in Konark police station by September 28.

Iyer-Mitra, who is working as a senior fellow of Delhi-based Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies had posted a vlog (video blog) of his trip to Konark. In the video posted on Twitter, he said the temple was a humple (a slang for sex). “Here people are seen having sex. You see all these statues where the women, men and the animals are having sex. Can this temple be an auspicious place? Never. These statues are against the tradition of the Hindu community. It is the conspiracy of the Muslims who want to denigrate us. All I want to say is Jai Shree Ram. At least such statues will not be found in our new Ram temple,” he said. Later he said that his remarks were just a joke” “Jokes aside this temple is just mindblowing. The sculptures are exquisite & it has a great sense of symmetry & gravitas.”