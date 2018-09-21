Kerala Nun Rape Case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal Arrested

The Kerala Police today arrested bishop Franco Mulakkal for allegedly raping a nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016, a police source said. An official announcement is made after detailed questioning.

With this, Mulakkal has become the first Indian Catholic bishop to be arrested in a case of sexual abuse against a nun. The arrest was made on Friday afternoon in Kochi. He was being interrogated by the police for the past three days.

Franco Mulakkal is posted at the Jalandhar Diocese and he allegedly raped the nun during official visits to Kerala. He has been relieved of his duties at the Jalandhar Diocese.