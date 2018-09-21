KeralaLatest News

Pinaray Vijayan To American Keralites: “Participate In Global Salary Challenge”

Sep 21, 2018, 07:15 am IST
Pinaray Vijayan
Pinaray Vijayan to Amrican Keralites

To build ‘New Kerala’ Kerala Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan speaks to the American Keralites from America.

The CM who is in America for his medical reasons had requested the American Keralites to participate in the Global Salary Challenge that has been launched.

Kerala is still reeling from the flood effects that had hit the state and needs the help of the American Keralites to build ‘New Kerala’ said Pinaray Vijayan at the first event after his treatment.

Projects like Crowd Funding is available to collect the necessary amount to build ‘New Kerala’

He also added that the money received will not be sufficient to cover the Rs. 40000 crore loss that has occurred to the state.

Pinaray Vijayan hopes to collect at least Rs. 150 crores from American Keralites.

