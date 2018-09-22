Checkout the Pics of the World’s Most Gorgeous Thief. Guess What She Did After Her Jail Term

The Internet can make you instantly famous regardless of your profession, more so if you have good looks. So Stephanie Beaudoin (21) may have the least desirable profession in being a thief, but she has become very popular on social media after her photos went viral and she has been named as the “Sexiest Thief of the World”.

Stephanie was arrested in 2014 for stealing items of value equal to $58,000 by breaking into 42 houses. She was charged by the police for working with minors of age 11, 13 and 17 during the acts of stealing. Her actions fetched a sentence of 90 days of prison which she was required to serve on weekends only. But as soon as Stephanie was done with her sentence, she got modelling assignments.

She had done modelling before but when the pics went viral, she was famous at an international level. She also did some photoshoot for a local men magazine.

The judge also maintained that she can do modelling but her images should not be used for promoting criminal activities, which means that she can’t use the “sexiest criminal” tag if she wants to do modelling and Stephanie is absolutely fine with whatever the conditions have been set by the court.

Stephanie was in possession of $5,000 cash in her car when she was arrested. After being arrested the first thing she requested the policeman was to hand her a phone so that she can delete her hot images from facebook.