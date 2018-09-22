Huawei Trolls Apple in this Epic Way, You Won’t Believe It!

Apple is one of the most innovative brands in the world and you need to be absolutely sure before even thinking about trolling the brand. But Huawei seems to have the audacity to do that and they have pulled off something truly epic here.

Apple recently launched its new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR leaving a lot of people wanting the phone. But then, a lot of people were also not so impressed, given that Apple only added very few features to its existing repertoire. iOS vs Android war will keep going, but Huawei one of the strong Android players is going all guns blazing against Apple here.

The Chinese company posted a series of tweets right after the Apple keynote, taking potshots at what it sees as Apple’s lack of innovation and slow adoption of technologies. Now, Huawei trolled Apple by providing free power banks to buyers queued up outside an Apple store in Singapore to buy the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The queue started building up from the previous day evening itself and Huawei approached them around 11 PM and handed them free power banks.

Huawei staff were spotted giving out free powerbanks to Apple fans queueing overnight for the new iPhone Xs and Xs Max in front of the Apple Store along Orchard Road. Well played, Huawei! Gepostet von tech360.tv am Donnerstag, 20. September 2018

Poor battery life has always been one of the strong points raised against Apple. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max aren’t radically different from last year’s iPhone X, and it’s this lack of significant change that has seen Apple get trolled by Android smartphone makers around the world, including Huawei. Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro is expected to come out soon and it will be interesting to see if Apple would troll Huawei back.