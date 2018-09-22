Kerala

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal Discharged From Hospital

Sep 22, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Hours after his arrest was made official, Jalandhar Bishop had complained of chest pains and was taken to a government hospital.

TODAY he has been discharged after been given a clean bill of health report by the doctors.

As per reports, the Bishop complained of chest pains en route from Thrippunithura Crime Branch office to Kottayam Police Club.

He was under observation in the cardiology section of the Medical College Hospital for over 6 hours after his blood pressure shot up. Sources said ECG and other cardiac-related tests were performed. His health condition is said to be normal.

Later today, Jalandhar Bishop will be presented before the Pala Magistrate.

