Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal who had been arrested yesterday at 08:00 PM in the Kerala Nun Rape case had been admitted to the hospital due to chest pains.

As per the latest reports, the Bishop is all set to be released from the hospital with a clean bill of health report.

The police have 24 hours to present the Bishop before the magistrate.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal is to present before the magistrate by 08:00 PM TODAY, as per the latest reports.

Further details awaiting.