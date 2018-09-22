Mecca Masjid blast case judge to join BJP

Retired NIA Special Court Judge K Ravinder Reddy, who had resigned within hours of delivering the verdict in the Mecca Masjid blast case, has said that he wants to join the BJP. Reddy described the BJP as a ‘patriotic party’ which does not have ‘family rule’.

News agency has reported that Reddy was scheduled to join the BJP on Thursday but did not do so. In fact, there were banners at the BJP’s Telangana headquarters welcoming Reddy into the party.

The then Judge of the special anti-terror court, Reddy had acquitted Aseemanand and four others in the case on April 16, 2018. Within hours, he quit citing “personal reasons”.

On May 18, 2007, the remote-controlled blast had ripped through the 17th-century mosque in Hyderabad when the worshippers had assembled there for Friday prayers. At least nine people were killed and 58 others were left injured which took place the iconic Charminar near the iconic Charminar.

Also Read : Former French President Reveals They Had “No Choice” But To Choose Anil Ambani’s Reliance In The Rafale Deal

Talking to reporters, Reddy, meanwhile, said that he was just asked to keep his programme of joining the BJP on hold. However, no reason was given to him for doing that.

Saying that he met BJP chief Amit Shah when he was in the city recently, Reddy said that he was felicitated and invited to join the party by former Union Minister and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya.

He further said that he also expressed his interest to join as “I believe it is a party which has national interest. It is the only national-level patriotic party and does not have any family rule”.

“Along with me, all my well-wishers, family friends and advocates came here (party office) to witness my joining the party. But I received a message asking me to keep the programme on hold without any reason being assigned,” Reddy added.