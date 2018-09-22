Mumbai Indians and Chennai SuperKings Fight For Rohit Sarma and M S Dhoni. Who Won Actually?

As a captain, there is very little Dhoni hasn’t achieved. He is the man with two world cup titles and many IPL and Champions league trophies and continues to take vital decisions even after handing the captaincy to Virat Kohli. In the ongoing Asia cup, Kohli is being rested and Rohit Sarma has been leading the team. Yesterday, during the India Bangladesh match, there was a key wicket that came as a result of brilliant captaincy. But it is being debated, who actually made that brilliant move.

Well, it was getting difficult to take Shakib Al Hasan’s wicket and this is where Dhoni came to the rescue. He played back to back sweep shots off Jadeja and was scoring runs. It was then that Dhoni told Rohit Sharma to change the field and it worked wonders. Shikhar Dhawan who was standing at the slip was moved to square leg and the very next ball Shakib spooned one to Dhawan.

This field change helped to take the big wicket. Mumbai Indians was happy to see this and as expected, they praised their captain Rohit Sharma for his wit. Check out the tweet.

GONE! Smart captaincy from Rohit Sharma who moves Dhawan to square leg citing Shakib's intentions. Jadeja sticks to his plan and forces Shakib to sweep, who holes out to Dhawan. Brilliant from India! ?? – 42/3 (9.4)#CricketMeriJaan #INDvBAN — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 21, 2018

But Chennai Super Kings soon posted another tweet praising M S Dhoni for his move.

So who actually deserves the credit for this move? We think it was M S Dhoni’s move and so did the commentators during the match.